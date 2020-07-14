Rockford University announces new scholarship to get more minorities into business leadership

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There is a new scholarship opportunity to get more minorities into business leadership in Rockford.

Rockford University PURI School of Business announced a $250,000 scholarship that will get 30 Black students a degree in business over the next five years. The scholarship was designed for people who are working while trying to get their degree and RU guarantees recipients will graduate debt-free.

Mayor Tom McNamara and the business program's namesake, Sunil Puri, joined RU President Eric Fulcomer for Tuesday's announcement.

Puri, a Rockford entrepreneur and businessman, said now is the time to diversify business leadership.

“While we would all love to have many more educated, competent African American employees, I think it is time to have African American employers,” he said.

Applicants must be a residents of the greater Rockford region, be Black individuals who "demonstrate academic talent, potential and leadership qualities." Applicants must submit FAFSA applications and they will be admitted into one of two programs: Bachelor of Science in Management or Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

Applicants must submit two letters of recommendations and they will be interviewed by a steering committee.

CLICK HERE for more information.