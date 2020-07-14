Rescuers looking for 23 missing in deadly Indonesia floods

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are searching for 23 people still missing after heavy rains in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province swelled rivers and send floodwaters, mud and debris across roads and into thousands of homes. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said as of Wednesday morning at least 16 people had died. A district official said the flooding began Monday evening and was triggered by heavy rains that caused three rivers to overflow. The flood affected more than 4,000 residents of six subdistricts in North Luwu district. Mud blocking provincial roads was blocking access to the flooded area.