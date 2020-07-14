Report: Inmate wore janitor’s uniform to escape from prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A report from a North Carolina prison says an inmate who escaped put on a janitor’s uniform and followed another employee out the door. The News & Observer of Raleigh quotes authorities who say Chad Lee Houser, who was in prison awaiting trial on murder charges, escaped from Central Prison last Friday afternoon and fled Raleigh in a stolen pickup truck. He was caught later that night in Cumberland County, about 50 miles to the south. A Department of Public Safety incident report said Houser followed a pharmacy specialist into a part of the prison designed for controlled entry and exit.