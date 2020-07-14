Prada headlines Milan’s first Digital Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Prada headlined Day 1 of Milan’s first Digital Fashion Week with a series of out-sourced videos and the apt subtitle ‘’the show that never happened.’’ Luxury fashion is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic by moving runway shows onto digital platforms. It was either do that or cancel the season. In Milan, big screens displaying the digital shows at locations throughout the city appeared to gain little notice on Tuesday with no sounds to indicate they were anything more than advertisements. More people passed the images than stopped to watch. Prada told its story through five video chapters by international artists, but the focus ultimately was more on film style than fashion.