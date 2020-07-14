Philadelphia protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three civil rights lawsuits filed in Philadelphia on Tuesday accuse the city of using military-level force against peaceful demonstrators protesting racial inequality and police brutality. The suits say the excessive force injured protesters and bystanders alike. One lawsuit accuses Philadelphia police of lobbing tear gas and firing rubber bullets at protesters indiscriminately as they marched peacefully on a city highway. Another accuses the police of injuring people in or near their homes after they used tear gas in an African American business and residential district. Mayor Jim Kenney says he regrets the use of tear gas at either protest. The city’s managing director meanwhile announced his resignation Tuesday.