Over 1 million marooned in Bangladesh as floods worsen

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Heavy flooding is worsening in parts of Bangladesh, with over 1 million villagers marooned or leaving their homes for higher ground along with their cattle and other belongings. An international volunteer group said over a million people had been marooned across Bangladesh since last month as roaring rivers continue to sweep away many embankments. On Tuesday, water levels at major rivers were rising at around two dozen points in 20 districts. Many new areas in northern, northeastern and central Bangladesh have been affected over last 24 hours, according to the Water Development Board.