Ogle County Public Health Administrator urges county to follow guidelines amid COVID-19 case spike

Oregon (WREX) — Ogle County's Public Health Administrator Kyle Auman, says his office can't pin point the county's recent spike in cases to just one thing. But, he says his office is seeing a concerning trend.

"We've received complaints about numerous restaurants, numerous bars, obviously grocery stores," says Auman. "We're responding to hundreds of complaints every week and doing the best we can there."

He says these complaints are about businesses or patrons not adhering to proper COVID-19 protocol. He believes as businesses reopen, some feel it's business as usual.

"I think people are feeling that we moved into Phase Four and that this thing is done and over with which is not the case," says Auman.

He also believes the recent jump of daily new cases is residual impacts from the 4th of July weekend. Auman says the county has seen a nearly 40 case bump in just days.

"We've seen roughly 34,36 cases since last Friday. So we're going to continue to see those numbers creep up."

While some in the community may attribute the increase to an increase in testing, Auman says that's just not exactly true.

"We haven't done anything major to increase testing capacity in our area," says Auman. "We do have a relatively high testing percentage but to me, we have to test people to isolate those people and weed them out of healthy populations."

Which is why he says the county needs everyone pulling their weight to keep themselves and their neighbors safe.

"COVID-19 is not a joke, it's not a hoax, it's not a political ploy. It's a public health issue that we need to handle in that way. Masking is to help the spread in the community, it's a public health intervention so we really need the public's help to address this public health issue."

On Tuesday the county announced 4 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 332, 261 recovered, and 5 deaths.