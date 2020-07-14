North Carolina capitol city gets first Black councilwoman

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The city council in North Carolina’s capital city has chosen its first Black councilwoman. News outlets report attorney Stormie Denise Forte was chosen from among 54 candidates to fill the position that represents Raleigh’s District D, which covers the southwest portion of the city. The 49-year-old Forte will serve the remainder of Saige Martin’s term, which ends next year. Martin was elected to the seat in 2019 but resigned last month after The News & Observer of Raleigh published accounts of four men who accused Martin of sexual misconduct, which he denies.