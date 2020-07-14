 Skip to Content

Nicaraguan government sets date for presidential election

New
4:58 pm National news from the Associated Press

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The Nicaraguan government has finally announced a date for the next presidential elections on Nov. 7 2021. The country’s Supreme Electoral Council said in a resolution published Tuesday that political parties would have extra time to register for the elections, due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Parties will have until June 7, 2021 _ five months before the vote _ to complete the legal registration process. Critics said the resolution was invalid, because such changes in voting rules should be approved by the national legislature.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content