Nicaraguan government sets date for presidential election

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The Nicaraguan government has finally announced a date for the next presidential elections on Nov. 7 2021. The country’s Supreme Electoral Council said in a resolution published Tuesday that political parties would have extra time to register for the elections, due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Parties will have until June 7, 2021 _ five months before the vote _ to complete the legal registration process. Critics said the resolution was invalid, because such changes in voting rules should be approved by the national legislature.