Mississippi Capitol outbreak: At least 41 with coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — At least 30 Mississippi legislators and 11 other people who work in the state Capitol are known to have tested positive for the new coronavirus. The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, released the new numbers Tuesday. Officials said last week that 26 legislators and 10 other from the Capitol had the virus, but the numbers could increase. Dobbs said Tuesday that two people from the Capitol were hospitalized, but he did not name them. Legislators left the Capitol on July 1, after being there through most of June. Some wore masks and kept distance from others as precautions, but many did not.