Recent blip lands Minnesota on New York quarantine list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A recent spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota has landed the state on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s quarantine list. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced that Minnesota and three other states — New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin — were added to the list as officials in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from regions of the country where infection rates are growing. Minnesota health officials are surprised by the addition. Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers stayed below New York’s thresholds through June and the first week of July. But the Star Tribune reports a two-day spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases last weekend was enough to put Minnesota on the list.