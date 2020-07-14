Minneapolis cops required to report de-escalation efforts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis Police Department is changing its policy on reporting use of force incidents to require that officers document their attempts to de-escalate a situation. The mayor and police chief announced the change Tuesday, amid calls for widespread police reforms following the May 25 death of George Floyd. Mayor Jacob Frey says the change is designed to place a greater emphasis on de-escalation. Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo have said they’re committed to deep structural change in the police department, but they oppose abolishing it. The announcement came a day before a city commission plans to take public comment on a proposal to dismantle the department, and on the same day when attorneys for Floyd’s family announced plans to sue the city.