Mexico’s president turns attention to cartel-plagued states

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is traveling to three of Mexico’s most violent states this week to combat what many have seen as a “hands-off” strategy toward drug cartels that has exacerbated tensions with state governors. With an army and National Guard distracted by the coronavirus pandemic, construction projects and dozens of other tasks that López Obrador has assigned them, it is unclear how much the president can bring to the table to fight the cartels. How he handles the surge in killings will say a lot about the strategy of López Obrador, who in the past has swung between blaming state governors for the country’s problems, and embracing them.