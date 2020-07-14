Local pediatrician weighs in on IHSA mask mandate

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) says there are health risks that come with students who wear masks while exercising. So we asked a doctor for his opinion on the issue.

The man behind the lawsuit says he wants medical experts to testify on whether it's safe for kids to wear cloth masks during a game or practice. SwedishAmerican Pediatrician Dr. William Renk says if you are a healthy person, exercising in a mask will not be dangerous.

If you're short of breath, they're not saying you can't take it off," said Renk. "Take your mask off if you're extremely short of breath before you pass out, before you feel lightheaded. You have to use some common sense.

On Tuesday, the IHSA announced it will defer to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and the Governor’s Office on all of its Return To Play Guidelines moving forward.