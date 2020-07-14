Hungary lawmakers back Orban’s position on EU recovery plan

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian lawmakers have passed a resolution calling on Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s populist government to ensure that the European Union’s economic stimulus plan fairly distributes funds among richer and poorer countries and doesn’t tie allocations to rule-of-law provisions. The resolution approved Tuesday on a 128 to 16 vote is not legally binding but is seen by analysts as a political resource that Orban can tap during an EU leaders’ summit this week. Orban said last week that Hungary would veto a deal on the recovery package “only as a last resort.” The resolution expresses support overall for the proposed 750 billion-euro ($855 billion) stimulus proposal.