Gunmen ambush Pakistani troops in SW, killing 3, wounding 8

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says assailants have killed at least three troops and wounded eight others in an attack on a security patrol in the country’s southwest. In Tuesday’s statement, it said the attack took place in Baluchistan province. It said five of the wounded were listed in critical condition. Hours later, a small separatist group, the Baluchistan Liberation Army, claimed responsibility for the attack, which came two weeks after gunmen dispatched by the same group attacked the stock exchange in the port city of Karachi, killing three people — two guards and a policeman. Police killed all four gunmen in that attack.