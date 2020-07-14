David Ross looking to manage Chicago Cubs back into playoffs

CHICAGO (AP) — David Ross takes over as the Chicago Cubs try to return to the playoffs after coming up short last season. The 43-year-old Ross was hired as manager in October, replacing Joe Maddon. While Ross has never managed before, he is surrounded by familiar faces. The former big league catcher was teammates with several of his players on the Cubs’ 2016 championship team. He was a special assistant in the Cubs’ front office for three seasons. He inherits a team with a potent lineup, anchored by all-around star Javier Báez. The rotation is a concern heading into the shortened season.