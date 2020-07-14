Crash closes part of East State Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A crash on Tuesday night involving one vehicle closes off part of East State Street in Rockford.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted about the crash at 7:07 p.m. According to authorities, the vehicle was traveling westbound on the 2800 block East State Street before leaving the roadway and crashing. One person was taken to the hospital. The individual's condition is not known.

Westbound traffic on East State Street is closed until the investigation is finished. Police say drivers should use Vale Avenue as an alternate route.