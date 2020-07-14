Confederate statue being moved at University of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Confederate monument that’s been a divisive symbol at the University of Mississippi is being removed from a prominent spot on the Oxford campus. It will be taken to a Civil War cemetery in a secluded part of campus. Students and faculty who pushed the university for years to move the statue have criticized administrators’ draft plan for the new site. It includes a lighted pathway to where the figure will stand and the possible addition of headstones over what, for decades, have been unmarked graves. Changes are to be paid by private donors. Workers began removing the monument on Tuesday.