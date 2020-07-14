Catch a glimpse of a comet in the evening sky

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Early morning risers got a special sight in the morning sky this month with a comet visible to the naked eye. The comet is visible in the evening sky over the rest of the month, meaning you don't have to get up early to spot the celestial sight.

What is being spotted?:

A comet called C/2020 F3, otherwise known as NEOWISE, is close enough to Earth to show up in our sky. According to NASA, the comet is about 3 miles across, and covered with dust, gas, and ice leftover from the formation of the universe!

As NEOWISE gets closer to our sun, ice on the comet begins to melt and the gases sublimate. This produces a bright "tail" behind the comet.

NEOWISE so far has survived its trip near the sun, and is close enough to Earth to see with the naked eye! However, don't expect the comet to pop out of the sky like you see in photos. Those pictures where taken with a long exposure, making the comet and its tail pop out. You should still be able to see it faintly with the naked eye. Having a telescope or binoculars will help.

Where can I see it?:

Over the first half of July, the comet appeared in the morning sky close to sunrise. Look to the northeast. You may be able to spot the planet Venus in the eastern sky (which looks like a bright star). NEOWISE appears to the northeast from there.

The comet pops up in the evening sky this week, and rises higher each night through early next week. The comet will be at its closest to Earth (about 64 million miles) on the 22nd and 23rd. It may be either brighter or dimmer by then, so stay tuned.

If you want to spot it during the evening, you'll have a friendly sight to help you find it. Look for the Big Dipper! The constellation appears low in the northwest sky after sunset. Sunset is around 8:30 pm this week. You may have to wait a little after sunset until the sky is dark enough for the comet to appear. The comet is located below and to the right of the Big Dipper.

For best viewing, go out away from the city lights and allow your eyes some time to adjust to the dark. As mentioned before, bring a telescope or binoculars with to get a better view of the comet and especially its tail.