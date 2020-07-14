Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S. and Canada are poised to extend their agreement to keep their shared border closed to non-essential travel to Aug. 21, but a final confirmation has not been given, according to a person familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend the closure by another 30 days. The official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement this week, and spoke on condition of anonymity. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a decision on the border will be announced “in the coming days.”