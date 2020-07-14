Broski hoping for hoops at MIT this winter

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Stillman Valley grad Anna Broski finished up her sophomore basketball season at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, then had to come home in mid-March when things shut down due to COVID-19. Taking an MIT class load from a distance while trying to stay in basketball shape had its challenges.

"Especially during the spring when we were taking all of our classes online, it was very difficult at times to find the motivation to complete your classwork and be an athlete on top of that," Broski said. "But it was helpful to remind myself that being athletic and doing exercises actually increases your brain productivity and helps your brain function better when it comes to school and everything."

MIT is only allowing seniors to return to campus for the fall semester, and basketball won't start back up until Jan. 1 at the earliest. That has Broski weighing her options.

"I'm actually considering taking a gap semester," she explains. "Just because I feel I would benefit more from having an in-person MIT experience than the online MIT experience. Obviously there are benefits to that as well. I think for the next few months I'm going to try to keep working or look for other options there as opposed to doing online learning again."

Broski has friends who have lost their fall seasons, as MIT canceled its fall sports seasons. She hopes things progress enough for basketball to happen this winter.

"For winter sport athletes, the thought that that could be coming for us too is sad," she said.

She hopes that remains just a thought, as Broski tries to help MIT reach its 4th straight conference championship game this season.