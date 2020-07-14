Belvidere Park District to host two drive-in movie nights at Sundstrand Park

BELVIDERE (WREX) — If you're looking to catch a movie before theatres reopen, you'll be able to do so in Belvidere right from your own car!



The Belvidere Park District announced they'll be hosting two drive-in movie nights at the new Sundstrand Park.



Sundstrand Park, located at 2288 Newburg Rd., will play host to movie nights on Saturday, July 18 and July 25 as of right now.



The park district says there will be a variety of food trucks at the park, too.



Gates open at 7 p.m. and will cost $10 per car.



For more information and to reserve a a ticket in advance, click here.