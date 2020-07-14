Belarus bars main challengers from presidential ballot

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Election authorities in Belarus have barred two main rivals of authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko from running in this summer’s presidential election. The country’s central election commission on Tuesday allowed five candidates on the ballot, denying spots to Valery Tsepkalo and Viktor Babariko and removing any serious competition for Lukashenko, who is seeking a sixth term after a quarter-century in power. Analysts say that none of the remaining candidates pose a threat for the 65-year-old Lukashenko, who has run the nation of 9.5 million people with an iron fist, relentlessly cracking down on political opposition and independent media. However, lack of competition may undermine his legitimacy both at home and abroad.