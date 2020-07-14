Afghan officials: Kabul roadside bombing kills 4 civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a roadside bombing killed four civilians and wounded four others in eastern Kabul. The eight were riding in a packed car in the district of Surobi when the vehicle hit the roadside bomb, setting it off. A Kabul police spokesman says Tuesday the incident is under investigation. A local governor gave a higher death toll, saying the bomb killed five, including a 13-year-old boy and wounded 11. The different casualty tolls could not immediately be reconciled. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but the district chief blamed the Taliban. Meanwhile, the commander of U.S. Central Command was in Kabul to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.