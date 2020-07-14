Airstrikes on northwest Syria after blast wounds 3 Russians

MOSCOW (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say Russian warplanes have carried out more than a dozen airstrikes in northwest Syria. The strikes Tuesday came hours after a roadside land mine hit a joint Russia-Turkish patrol in the area, wounding three Russian soldiers and an unspecified number of Turkish troops. The Russian military said the attack happened while Russian and Turkish troops were patrolling the M4 highway in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone. It said the wounded Russian soldiers were quickly evacuated to the Russian base at Hemeimeem and their lives weren’t in danger. The Russian military said that a Turkish armored vehicle that was taking part in the patrol was also damaged and some of its crew were wounded.