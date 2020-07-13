Wisconsin congressman blames coughing fit on dry throat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The campaign manager for a Wisconsin congressman whose coughing fit at the state Republican Party convention drew widespread attention says he was suffering from nothing more than a dry throat. U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman began coughing uncontrollably Saturday when he began his speech at the convention before about 300 attendees at a Green Bay conference center. One clip of him coughing that circulated on Twitter had been viewed more than 4.3 million times as of Monday. Grothman’s campaign manager Alec Hanna said Monday that he had a dry throat that has not persisted and “he is exhibiting no other symptoms associated with COVID-19.”