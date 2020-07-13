Winnebago County confirms 55 new COVID-19 cases, three new locations of concern

WATCH LIVE - The Winnebago County Health Department gives an update on COVID-19. Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, July 13, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- Winnebago County Health Department is reminding residents to continue taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

During a press conference Monday, Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the Winnebago County Health Department, said it's important for everyone to move outdoors for any outings.

She says anyone with summer travel plans should avoid going to areas with high rates of infection. She also said visitors coming from other states are supposed to quarantine for 14 days after any visit.

"Being negative today does not mean that you will stay negative if you continue to have exposures," Martell said.

Martell said nothing will be normal, but everyone should remember to social distance, use sunscreen and mosquito repellent while out this summer.

Also discussed during the briefing, Martell says there are three new locations of concern: Mosaic, Rosecrance Harrison Campus and Carriage Rehab & Healthcare.

Winnebago County Health Department reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Monday. The total number of cases in the county stands at 3,189 and 99 deaths overall. The recovery rate sits at 96 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 2.9 percent. Almost 36,000 have been tested for the virus in Winnebago County.