UW supports federal lawsuit over international student rule

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson says UW supports a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is one of 18 attorneys general that joined the lawsuit filed Monday and led by Massachusetts. More than 200 universities back the legal challenge to a new directive saying international students cannot stay in the U.S. if they take all their classes online this fall. Thompson says UW “fully” supports the lawsuit, but also believes the university’s planned hybrid approach ensures compliance with the rules if they are upheld.