US grapples with pandemic as its origins are traced in China

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — The United States is grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, as Florida shattered the national record for a state’s largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases with a reported 15,299. Deaths from the virus have been rising in the U.S., especially in the South and West, though they are still well below the heights hit in April. In China, meanwhile, two World Health Organization experts joined a mission meant to trace the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. China had been reluctant to allow a probe into the virus that was first detected in the central industrial city of Wuhan late last year, but relented after scores of countries called on the WHO to conduct a thorough probe.