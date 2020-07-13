Up next for police defunding advocates: Win local elections

ATLANTA (AP) — Amid Americans’ national reckoning on racism, a coalition of progressive groups is forming a political action committee to back local office candidates who want to redirect money away from police departments into other social services. The Justice Fund has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and plans immediately to begin accepting contributions and vetting candidates to support. It’s an outgrowth of the “Defund the Police” movement. Organizers described the PAC to The Associated Press as a counter to the political power of police unions and a way to continue educating voters about what the “defund” push means.