Texas GOP in-person events denied by court

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has upheld Houston's refusal to allow the state Republican convention to hold in-person events in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the court dismissed an appeal of a state district judge's denial of a temporary restraining order sought by the state Republican Party.

The state GOP convention was scheduled to begin Thursday at Houston's downtown convention center. Houston's Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, said last week that he had directed city lawyers to terminate the contract because he believed the event could not be held safely.

Turner says his decision was not politically motivated.

Richard Bodee

Richard Bodee is a reporter at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team in June 2019 after graduating from DePaul University with a Master’s degree in broadcast journalism.

