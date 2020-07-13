Tax deadline is this Wednesday, July 15

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Reminder! Do not forget to file your 2019 taxes by Wednesday, July 15.

The IRS took an unusual step this year by extending the deadline by three months.

It was something many people needed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was very happy because I was not ready to pay them on April 15th," said John Conley.

Rockford resident, John Conley, is not the only one who wasn't ready.

"The last two weeks we have been getting a lot more calls," said Tom Prince.

Tom Prince, Manager at Jackson Hewitt, says as the Wednesday tax deadline creeps up, taxpayers are streaming in.

"The late filers are coming in this week. We are pretty busy with appointments through Wednesday night."

So busy, Prince says his company opened up more offices to handle the influx.

"The last two weeks we have been open here and 1080 Riverside. We are now open with two offices full-time trying to handle the businesses."

Prince says the locations stay open as late as 9:00 p.m. to get to all of the customers.

Conley can breathe a sigh of relief, now that he has his taxes out of the way.

For those who still need to pay up, the countdown to the first ever July tax day is almost over.

The deadline is at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.