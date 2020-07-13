Suspect in Illinois child death gets 28 years in Nevada case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of murder in the death of his 6-year-old daughter in a St. Louis suburb was sentenced to 28 years to life in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty to felony child sex charges. Jason Quate was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to child sexual assault and lewdness charges. Quate still faces murder and concealing a homicidal death charges in St. Clair County, Illinois. The body of his daughter was found in a garage at a vacant home in Centreville, Illinois.