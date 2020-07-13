South Carolina man charged with pointing gun at protesters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have identified the man accused of pointing a gun at “Black Lives Matter” protesters as he drove past the State House. Walter Peter Matulis Jr. was arrested and charged Saturday with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. Two groups of protesters were outside the Capitol Friday on the fifth anniversary of the Confederate flag’s removal from the grounds. Counter-protesters said a driver told demonstrators “All Lives Matter” before pointing a gun at them and driving away. Columbia police investigated video of this and arrested the 64-year-old Matulis at his home. It’s unclear whether the man has an attorney.