Sheriff: Fatal beach attack on Milwaukee beach likely random

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County sheriff says a fatal assault on a Milwaukee beach was likely random. A 46-year-old man died after he was assaulted in a parking lot at Bradford Beach on Sunday night. The man did not have a pulse and was not breathing when deputies arrived. Paramedics were unable to safe the man’s life, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. The suspect fled but later returned on a bicycle and was arrested. Sheriff Earnell Lucas told reporters the attack was likely random. The suspect and the victim were not related.