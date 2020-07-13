Rockford hotel shut down by city following search warrant, multiple arrests

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- More than a handful of people were arrested and the Rodeway Inn hotel was forced to shut down following a search warrant by Rockford Police Thursday.

Rockford Police say officers went to the Rodeway Inn, located at 3909 11th Street, Thursday around 9 a.m. to execute a search warrant.

Police say the search warrant surrounds multiple complaints about drug activity, prostitution and weapon offences at the hotel.

During the search, police say they found drugs, drug paraphernalia, including needles and equipment used to weigh and distribute drugs.

Authorities also arrested nine patrons at the hotel for various charges and outstanding warrants.

Rockford city officials were called in to inspect the hotel and found violations causing the facility to be condemned and shut down, according to police.

The following people were arrested during the search warrant: