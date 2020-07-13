Rock Co. Sheriff not concerned about dispensary opening near border

JANESVILLE (WREX) — The largest marijuana dispensary opened in South Beloit on Monday- less than a mile from the Wisconsin border where marijuana is still illegal.

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said the opening isn't a huge concern for law enforcement on the state border.

"If people wanted to go across the line and take advantage of legal marijuana down there what this does it save them a bit of a drive," Knudson said. "It makes it a little more convenient but I think the accessibility of marijuana is already there."

Illinois legalized marijuana in January and the sheriff has been generally concerned about a rise in drugs crossing the border.

"Yet this individual dispensary isn't a huge concern for me," Knudson said. "That marijuana has been available in other locations in the state for months now."

The Beloit police chief told WKOW in the past he believes legal marijuana over the border leads to more crime. The chief declined to comment on the opening to WKOW.

Since Illinois legalized marijuana, the Rock County Sheriff's Office has seen an increase in marijuana-related crime, but it's hard to tell if that's related to the legalization or the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than three months after the legalization, Wisconsin went under a stay-at-home order and people needed to pass the time.

"I just want to remind people it continues to be illegal here in Wisconsin," Knudson said. "You don't want to find yourself in trouble trying to bring it back across the border."