Protest in Pennsylvania after cop uses knee to restrain man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Activists against police brutality are expressing outrage and demanding accountability after video emerged over the weekend of an officer placing his knee on a man’s head and neck area outside a Pennsylvania hospital. Activists say Allentown police violated their own use-of-force policy against neck restraints when an officer used his knee to bear down on the man’s head. Police launched an internal probe and released additional video of Saturday’s incident. Hundreds of people marched in downtown Allentown on Monday night, calling for the officer to be fired and police funds to be reallocated to education, mental health and other social services.