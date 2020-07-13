Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say one or more of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims plan to tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been held without bail since her arrest in New Hampshire. Prosecutors submitted written arguments to a Manhattan federal judge on Monday, a day before Maxwell’s arraignment and bail hearing. They also say additional victims have come forward since Maxwell’s July 2 arrest. On Friday, her lawyers filed arguments saying she’s being made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan lockup last August. They said she should be freed on $5 million bail.