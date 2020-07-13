Midweek storms could be on the stronger end

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a few days of dry weather, rainy conditions return starting Tuesday night. A few strong to severe storms are possible before Wednesday is over.

Quiet until Wednesday:

Leading up the midweek, the weather remains quiet and dry. More clouds are expected, but that won't hold temperatures back. Tuesday warms into the middle 80's, with higher humidity. Winds become a little breezy as well, gusting to 20 mph from the south.

Chance #1:

The first opportunity for storms and showers arrives Tuesday night. There is a slight chance for severe weather around the Stateline. However, these storms are expected to weaken as they arrive, which is why the risk for severe weather remains slight, for now.

A slight chance for severe weather is possible as storms approach Tuesday night.

Damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail are the threats possible Tuesday night. Storms look to arrive around and slightly after midnight. The weather should dry up again before sunrise.

Chance #2:

After spending most of Wednesday morning with dry weather, showers and storms return in the afternoon. By the evening, a round of strong to severe storms looks possible.

A slight chance for severe weather develops again for much of the Stateline Wednesday evening.

We may see spotty showers and storms as early as noon on Wednesday, but anything that early doesn't look to be severe. During the late afternoon, a cluster of strong storms develops and moves into the Stateline by early evening. Strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail look to be threats again. The storms should wrap up by the end of the evening, then dry weather resumes Wednesday night through Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is possible Wednesday evening as storms sweep through.

In addition to the severe weather threat, a slight risk for flash flooding looks possible. Heavy rainfall may join the evening round of rain. Some models point toward rainfall in excess of 2". With that amount of rain within a short amount of time, road and urban flooding is possible.

Slowly heating up:

Temperature-wise, conditions remain in the low to middle 80's through the middle of the week. By late in the week, we warm back into the upper 80's, then the 90's are possible over the weekend.