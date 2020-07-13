Merkel: 2nd summit may be needed to forge EU stimulus deal

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says “bridges still need to be built” between European Union countries at odds over a stimulus package for Europe’s pandemic-stricken economies. Merkel said Monday that a second meeting may be required if a summit set for this week doesn’t result in an agreement. Much of the 500 billion-euro ($569 billion) package would go to help countries that were hardest hit by the virus, such as Italy and Spain. Some fiscally conservative EU countries oppose the plan because it would entail borrowing by the bloc as a whole. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said during a visit with Merkel that “quick action” is needed and added, “Perhaps we should rather build highways than bridges.”