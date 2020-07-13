 Skip to Content

Mayor: US Marshals investigate shooting at Portland protest

New
1:25 pm National news from the Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after being hit in the head by a non-lethal round fired by a federal law enforcement officer. Bystander video shows the protester collapsing to the ground and bleeding profusely after a federal officer outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse fired at him. The protester was standing with both arms in the air holding a large speaker across from the courthouse when he was hit. The protester’s mother said he came out of surgery early Sunday morning and was responding to doctors.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content