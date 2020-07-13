Mayor: US Marshals investigate shooting at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after being hit in the head by a non-lethal round fired by a federal law enforcement officer. Bystander video shows the protester collapsing to the ground and bleeding profusely after a federal officer outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse fired at him. The protester was standing with both arms in the air holding a large speaker across from the courthouse when he was hit. The protester’s mother said he came out of surgery early Sunday morning and was responding to doctors.