Man arrested for threatening to kill passengers on flight

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police arrested a man accused of threatening other passengers on a flight to Chicago late Saturday night. Video from a passenger shows the man walking in the aisle and shouting that he would kill everyone on board “in the name of Jesus.” The Seattle Times reported that the incident occurred shortly after Alaska Airlines Flight 422 left Seattle at 11:10 p.m. The man was apparently unarmed and no one was injured. Flight crew, two passengers and a law-enforcement officer who happened to be on board quickly subdued the man. The plane was forced to turn around and return to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.