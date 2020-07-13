Malaysia’s top court hears contempt bid against news portal

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s top court has heard a rare contempt charge by the attorney general against a popular online news portal for publishing readers’ comments that criticized the judiciary, a move slammed by media groups as a clampdown on press freedom. Attorney General Idrus Harun, who was appointed by a new government that took power in March, filed contempt proceedings against Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief, Steven Gan, over comments made by five readers on its portal last month that allegedly tarnished the judiciary. The Federal Court said it would deliver its verdict at a later date after hearing arguments Monday. Prosecutors said the portal was liable for the comment.