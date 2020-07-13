Legal experts review Black Minnesota teen’s life sentence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An independent panel of national legal experts will review the conviction of an African American teenager who was sentenced to life in prison nearly two decades ago for the murder of a little girl, struck by a stray bullet while studying in her Minneapolis home. Barry Scheck of the Innocence Project and Laura Nirider of Northwestern University’s Center on Wrongful Convictions will serve as advisors. The panel will review the case of Myon Burrell, who was convicted in the 2002 killing of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. A yearlong AP investigation found there was no hard evidence — no gun, fingerprints or DNA — linking Burrell to the crime.