Media: Body camera video in Floyd case should be made public

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of news media outlets is seeking public access to body camera video recorded by former officers charged in the death of George Floyd. The request comes the same day attorneys for the officers are asking that a gag order in the case be lifted. Attorneys for the coalition of media organizations say the body camera videos of Thomas Lane and J. Kueng should be immediately made available for copying. Court staff has said the videos would be made available at an unspecified date for viewing only, which attorney Leita Walker said is the equivalent of putting them under seal.