Jockey Ken Church, winner of over 2,000 races, dies at 90

Ken Church, who rode over 2,000 winners during a 20-year career that included four mounts in the Kentucky Derby, has died. He was 90. Church was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago at the retirement facility where he lived in Reno, Nevada, and was taken to a hospital. His daughter, Debbie Anderson, says he contracted COVID-19 there and died. Church’s best finish in the Kentucky Derby was fifth place in 1950 aboard Oil Capitol. The Canadian-born jockey won five straight races in one day at Chicago’s old Washington Park on June 10, 1952.