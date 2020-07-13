 Skip to Content

Israeli police break up anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem

3:52 am

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police and Jerusalem municipal officials have scuffled with protesters and dismantled tents set up by demonstrators outside the prime minister’s residence. The demonstrators have staged a sit-in outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence for the past month, calling on him to resign while facing corruption charges. Jerusalem city hall says the encampment “was placed without a permit and harms public order.” Video footage from the scene appears to show city officials and police officers tearing down banners and removing chairs and tents while tussling with demonstrators.

Associated Press

