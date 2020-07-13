Google announces $10 billion ‘digitization’ fund for India

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. tech giant Google is investing in a $10 billion fund to help accelerate India’s transition to a digital economy in the next five to seven years. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Monday that the project will focus on building products that are relevant to India’s needs and empowering businesses for their “digital transformation.” The company also announced it will invest $1 million to support digital education in India. Pichai also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made digitization a major priority for India. Modi styles himself as a leader in touch with technology and has nearly 60 million Twitter followers.